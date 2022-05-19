New Delhi: ‘Aashram’ actress Aaditi Pohankar is over cloud nine as she says the popular web series gave her recognition not just in India but abroad as well. Directed by Prakash Jha, the series stars stellar casts like Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Anupriya Goenka, and Tridha Choudhry.

Recently the trailer of the third season of the popular OTT show dropped online, leaving the fans all excited.



Talking about the series Aaditi shares, “Aashram came out immediately after ‘SHE’ and there were many fans from different parts of the world who wanted to see my performance in ‘Aashram’ as well. However, as MX Player was an Indian platform my DM’s were flooded by messages from my fans worldwide asking how they can watch my new show. Finally, they got the link to the show and eventually, it reached around 1.6 billion viewers.Since then, I received truckloads of appreciation from my fans abroad.”

She continued, “When I auditioned for this series all I knew was that it was made by Prakash Jha, the master of filmmaking, storytelling and female-driven script. Being completely unaware of ‘The Baba’, I auditioned for Pammi and am truly honoured by the amount of love I received from the audience."

Aashram season 1 and 2 were released in 2020 on MX Player. After watching Aashram, fans couldn’t resist praising Aaditi for her role as a young wrestler, Pammi in the series.