Abhishek Banerjee, Barkha Singh-Starrer The Great Weddings Of Munnes Nominated For The Fimfare OTT Awards

New Delhi: Producer Raaj Shaandilyaa and his partner Vimal Lahoti's OTT web series 'The Great Weddings of Munnes' has officially entered the Filmfare OTT Awards, 2023.

The three categories the web series is nominated for are Best Comedy (series), Best Supporting Actress Comedy series- Sunita Rajwar and Best Actor series (Comedy)- Abhishek Banerjee.

The story of ' The Great Weddings of Munnes' revolves around Munnes (Abhishek Banerjee), a middle-class working man who is having difficulty in searching for a spouse for himself. His life ends up being a roller coaster ride when he falls in love with the stunning Mahi (Barkha Singh). He definitely wants to marry her but his tragic fate follows him here too as an astrology prediction brings a surprise on the day of their wedding.

This web series gained a lot of popularity amongst the audience. Every episode is quite interesting and entertaining. It perceives the social issue along with humor. It is a great choice to be watched on weekends.

Thinkink Picturez Ltd of Raaj Shaandilyaa and partner Vimal Lahoti thrives to give the Bollywood industry great cinemas. They have recently declared the seven slates of movies. These movies will be across different genres of comedy, romance, drama, emotion, talent, and music with innumerable actors and production scale along with explicit writing, promising to entertain the audience to the fullest.

Thinkink Picturez is a solely content-driven studio where they concede to working and making the script exclusive and captivating. They are always surging for outstanding content and guarantee to deliver a storyline immediately.

The audience and the critics are certain that this web series will undoubtedly bag an award at the Filmfare OTT Awards, 2023.