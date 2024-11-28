Abigail Pande Talks About Her Exciting Role In 'Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega': 'A Refreshing Change...'

New Delhi: Actress Abigail Pande and actor Rishab Chadha are all set to make their mark in the world of digital entertainment with their upcoming romantic comedy, Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.

In a recent interaction, Abigail shared her excitement about the project.

1. Have you ever encountered or heard of any real-life incident close to the storyline of this show? What was your reaction?

Ans: Actually, I haven’t. This whole corporate set up was completely new to me. Growing up, I wanted to be a news anchor, and I’m glad that I got to live that dream through this character and through this show. I remember being so excited to shoot in the office of Zee News where the news anchors shoot. It has definitely been the newest, and most refreshing experience of my life as an actor.

2. This show is right up ZEE5’s alley because it is family friendly content. With ZEE5's vast reach, what are you most excited for audiences across India and beyond to experience through your character, Nikki, in this series?

Ans:I am super excited about the fact that I’m doing a rom-com. Which I’ve never done before. With shows these days being all hard-core and serious, this show will definitely be a refreshing change for the audience. I’ve missed watching light-hearted love stories for a while, so I’m glad that through Nikki, I can be part of the shows that I would, as an audience, love to indulge in myself. Keeping my fingers crossed, and hoping the audience will love the show as much as we loved shooting for it."

Divorce Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega promises to bring a refreshing dose of humor and romance, making it a perfect pick for viewers looking for a light-hearted escape. The series is scheduled to premiere on ZEE5 on November 29, 2024.