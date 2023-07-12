Adhura: Internet Applauds Web-Series For Sensitive Theme, Suspenseful Mystery

New Delhi: Prime Video and Emmay Entertainment recently launched their first Hindi Horror series 'Adhura'. Soon after the seven-episode series released on the streaming service, critics and media reviewers applauded the series for its suspenseful mystery, engaging screenplay which comprises of different and intriguing elements along with weaving some important issues in the horror-filled plot. And now, viewers are also taking to their social media, sharing lots of love and appreciation for touching upon bullying and homophobia through the various characters and situations.

'Adhura' has been touched the right chord of emotions among the audiences for highlighting the aspects of bullying and the far-reaching effect it has on young minds and also addresses homophobia. Here's what viewers praised about the show Adhura,

Usman Butt wrote about the show saying, "#AdhuraOnPrime an Intense web series on #bullying and harrasment. An interesting content. Highly recommended Good to see @rahulDevRising but his screen presence is limited but he has lifted the series to a greater extent."



A media scribe Griha Atul wrote praising the content, "#AdhuraOnPrime ticks all my boxes. Intrigue, horror, psychological take on things, intelligent, juxtaposition of LGBTQ! representation and rights question, and stupendous performances by @RasikaDugal and @IshwakSingh - 3Adhura is a good telling of tale that would have gone kaput."

Yet another twitterati Kanak__ - Sad Taylor's Version wrote, "The way each & every person has an arc, a story, some unresolved issues! The way it highlighted the sensitivities involved with it comes to homosexuality & bullying! I'm so happily scared to see such movies who are raising their voices & accepting such topics! #AdhuraOnPrime."

Oo_Womanyiaa praised the show, saying, "They actually raised a good topic "homosexuality & bullying" homosexuality is normal, and no one shouldn't harass them mentally or physically Watch: if u believe justice should be served now or later. Ignore: if u don't believe in Ghost! #AdhuraOnPrime #Adhura."

Vinay rajora wrote saying it is one of the finest stories and posted, "#AdhuraOnPrime is one of the finest stories. I have seen, this is the story of every second guy who got bullied and faced sexual harassment. Amazing performance given by @_PoojanChhabra, @IshwakSingh #shrenikaora. Must watch once and you will get connected with the story for sure".

Some audiences also went on Instagram to share their love.

This universal love and acceptance for 'Adhura' demonstrate that quality content always finds an audience. The seven-episode series is now streaming on Prime Video.

Directed and written by Gauravv K Chawla and Ananya Banerjee, Adhura features Rasika Dugal, Ishwak Singh, Shrenik Arora, Poojan Chhabra, Rahul Dev, Rijul Ray, Zoa Morani, Sahil Salathia, Aru Krishansh Verma and Jamini Pathak.