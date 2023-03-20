topStoriesenglish2585873
NewsWeb Series
JUBILEE

Aditi Rao Hydari Is All Set To Win Hearts As Sumitra Kumari in 'Jubilee'

Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing ‘Sumitra Kumari’ whose alluring silver screen life had everything and yet nothing that truly mattered.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Mar 20, 2023, 05:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing ‘Sumitra Kumari’ whose alluring silver screen life had everything and yet nothing that truly mattered.
  • Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love.

Trending Photos

Aditi Rao Hydari Is All Set To Win Hearts As Sumitra Kumari in 'Jubilee'

New Delhi: Prime Video today unveiled gorgeous actor Aditi Rao Hydari’s ravishing new poster from the upcoming Amazon Original series Jubilee. Looking oh-so-beautiful and glamorous in the poster, Aditi plays the vital role of Sumitra Kumari, a movie star wife with impeccable business acumen and resonates true elegance. While having everything one desires, Sumitra Kumari is what one would wish to try and be.

While Aditi Rao Hydari will be seen playing ‘Sumitra Kumari’ whose alluring silver screen life had everything and yet nothing that truly mattered, the series will also have a stellar ensemble cast featuring Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu, and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles.

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Set against the backdrop of the golden age of Indian cinema, Jubilee is a thrilling yet poetic tale woven around an ensemble of characters and the gambles they’re willing to take, in pursuit of their dreams, passion, ambition, and love. Moreover, having seen a glimpse of Aditi Rao Hydari's beautiful character of ‘Sumitra Kumari’ now the excitement to watch the series has been raised to the next level. 

Jubilee is directed by Vikramaditya Motwane, created by Soumik Sen along with Motwane. The series also features Prosenjit Chatterjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta, Nandish Sandhu and Ram Kapoor in pivotal roles. Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories can stream Part One (Episodes One-Five) on April 7, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

Live Tv

JubileeJubilee seriesJubilee release dateAditi Rao HydariAditi Rao Hydari movies

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Account of your sleep on 'World Sleep Day'
DNA Video
DNA: How could real IAS not recognize fake IAS?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Full-stop' on door-step delivery of medicines?
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Liquid-Fueled Rocket was launched in 1926
DNA Video
DNA: Who will account for the 'tears' of onion farmers?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey helpless in front of earthquake and flood
DNA Video
DNA: When Martyr Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan was born in 1977
DNA Video
DNA: Modi government has given a new 'right' to consumers
DNA Video
DNA: Big disclosure on illegal mining of 'Black Diamond' in Jharkhand
DNA Video
DNA: Deadly bacteria in water bottle