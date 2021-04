After Ma Anand Sheela, series on Osho’s first secretary Ma Laxmi in pipeline!

New Delhi: Award-winning filmmaker Rahul Mittra is all set to make a mega-series on Ma Yoga Laxmi. He has acquired the rights of British author Rashid Maxwell’s best-seller book ‘The Only Life: Osho, Laxmi and a Journey of the Heart’ on Bhagwan Rajneesh’s first secretary who was upstaged by her own controversial protégé Ma Sheela and later ostracised and banished.

Rahul Mittra Films and Jar Pictures will produce these series to be directed by Ranjan Chandel along with Osho World Foundation and Sanjay Grover as Co-producers. One of its kind biography, The Only Life is a story of an ordinary girl who blazed a path for herself and others, leading to an unprecedented international movement that grew around Osho in the 1970s and 80s, one that Laxmi was at the helm of, before a narrative full of pathos was unfolded, where her protégé Ma Anand Sheela usurped her place.

Heartbroken, ostracised and later banished it led to Laxmi’s isolation and seeking to rediscover herself by choosing devotion for her master over despair.

“The vision and work of Osho and its revolutionary effect on Laxmi and his people need to be widely understood. I am particularly excited that this project is being helmed by Rahul Mittra Films & Jar Pictures and given their proven track record, I am sure full justice shall be done to this sensitive subject which has important consequences for society as a whole,” said Rashid Maxwell from England.

The Only Life is an extraordinary account of a life of starkly contrasting ups and downs. Laxmi’s journey and the way she lived continues to serve as a crucial illustration for dealing with life’s adversities through kindness, devotion and awareness, especially in these present chaotic and precarious times.