Ananya Panday Brings The Sass In 'Call Me Bae'— A Trailer Full Of Clever Quips -WATCH

New Delhi: Ananya Panday's 'Call Me Bae' is one of the most awaited releases. With sharp commentary, witty dialogues, and unapologetic humor, the trailer teases a thrilling series featuring a diverse cast of relatable characters, unexpected plot twists, and endless laughs. This eight-part series is a light-hearted, visually captivating comedy-drama that follows the life of Bella Chowdhary, also known as Bae, as she transforms from a pampered heiress to a determined hustler.

As we delve deeper into the trailer, we find ourselves chuckling along with Ananya as Bae, as she navigates the ups and downs of life. Whether she's experiencing a bumpy auto-rickshaw ride, ranting about white bread, or dishing out clever responses in a job interview, Bae’s sharp tongue and unfiltered opinions will surely strike a chord with the audience.

Here are a few dialogues from the trailer that are sure to make you smirk:

1.''Middle class would be an upgrade, ma'am''

One of the standout lines is when Saira (played by Muskkaan Jaferi) tells Bae, “Middle class would be an upgrade ma'am, after her cards are declined at a five-star hotel. The trailer immediately kicks off with unapologetic and unfiltered wit and humor, making it clear that Ananya Bae Panday is going to be a whole big mood in the series.



2. "Isme seatbelts nahi hote kya?”

In another hilarious moment, Bae innocently asks Muskkaan about the workings of an autorickshaw like a pure-passenger princess! Ananya's deadpan delivery about the absence of seatbelts is spot-on and hysterical. We've all been there, navigating the chaotic streets of Mumbai, questioning whether we’ll survive the trip intact.

3.“Waise toh news channel humare liye kaam karte hai but I have studied journalism Social media Journalism''

Coming from a world of privilege and protection, Bae doesn’t shy away from poking fun at her own bubble. In a hysterical turn of events, Bae totally nails it, highlighting how social media is a form of journalism. We Hear You, Bae!"



4.''Aapki majboori jaha shuru hoti hai waha tak pouchna hi humara sapna hai!''

The trailer's funniest moment hits when Bae vents out to a building watchman, saying, "Majburio se se main guzar rahi hu Bhaiyya." The watchman's epic reply leaves us in splits: "Aapki majboori jaha shuru hoti hai waha tak pouchna hi humara sapna hai!" Humorously breaking the fourth wall, Ananya replies - "Why have I heard this before?" - Bae’s humor is sharp, self-aware, and totally on point, setting the stage for a series that is not just fun but also cheeky with a generous dose of sass!

Call Me Bae is a Dharmatic Entertainment production, with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. The series is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha.

This 8-part binge-worthy series stars Ananya Panday, Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Call Me Bae will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video.