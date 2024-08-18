Ananya Panday Starrer Call Me Bae New Poster Out, Trailer Release Date Announced

New Delhi: Ananya Panday's highly anticipated series 'Call Me Bae' is creating a buzz on social media after Prime Video unveiled its new poster. The makers have announced that the comedy series will be released on August 20. Produced by Dharmatic Entertainment with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers. Prime Video delighted fans over the weekend by sharing a new poster for 'Call Me Bae' on Instagram, which also revealed a surprise release date.

Have A Look At The Post:

The new poster features Ananya Panday sitting in a taxi with packed luggage and a bright smile, set against the vibrant backdrop of Mumbai.

About Call Me Bae

Call Me Bae is written by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair, and directed by Collin D’Cunha. This 8-part series stars Ananya Panday in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast including Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

Earlier, In the video, Ananya Panday discusses her excitement about stepping into the shoes of Bae, a former South Delhi heiress navigating the everyday struggles of life in Mumbai.

Call Me Bae will be available for streaming globally across 240 countries and territories starting September 6 on Prime Video.









