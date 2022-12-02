And Cut! Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal celebrate the shoot wrap of 'Mirzapur 3' in Goa

New Delhi: The smile-spreader Shweta Tripathi Sharma never fails to stun the audiences with her powerful portrayals. One such portrayal by the rooted actor, Gajgamini aka Golu Gupta from the classically hit series Mirzapur went on to become a cult icon breaking barriers and stereotypes laid upon a tier 2 city girl.

As the wrap has been announced, season 3 of one of the most loved web series franchises shall move to post-production.

Shweta mentioned, "I couldn’t wait to start shoot as soon as we got the episodes for season 3. When you come back to set to shoot for Mirzapur, it’s a responsibility (which we are very happy to have) because of the unconditional love and unending cheer we get from the audience and we never want to let them down. And now that we have completed shoot, I can’t wait for all of you to see it, to experience what we have in store for you! It’s been one hell of a challenging and a fulfilling ride. She’s one of the bravest, toughest and most endearing girls I’ve met. And I am eagerly waiting to share our labour of love with the world. Sach kahein toh I am a Mirzapur fanatic too!"

Shweta carries a distinct naturalness and imprints it on every character that she plays. Celebrating the wrap of season 3 of Mirzapur, Shweta took to Instagram and shared a reel video pouring her heart out, celebrating her sweet moments with the cast and crew, capturing how much goes behind camouflaging into a character and imbibing it in spirit. Fans have been consistently citing their excitement for the release, demanding an official announcement of the release date.