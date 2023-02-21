Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sobhita Dhulipala’s ‘The Night Manager’ Receives Positive Response from the Audience

New Delhi: This weekend the official Hindi remake of the British television series ‘The Night Manager’, starring Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur, and Sobhita Dhulipala, emerged as a clear winner with audiences across the country, making a space of their own in the clutter of movie and OTT releases.

The crime-thriller OTT series received positive feedback for its seasoned acting and the way it was recreated for an Indian audience. The series was acclaimed for being infused with everything sizzling hot, from a classic touch of luxury and chicness to glamour & godliness when it came to Sobhita Dhulipala’s enchanting looks. The flaring chemistry between Aditya Roy Kapur and Sobhita Dhulipala is something to watch out for as these two tall lean powerhouse on-screen couples come together, it's hard to take your eyes off their sizzling chemistry.

Apart from that, ‘The Night Manager’ is definitely a well put together show be it casting, sets, the glam factor everything is well thought through and cemented.

Written by Sandeep Modi, the series follows a hotel night manager who becomes the only weapon against a dangerous guns dealer as a treacherous web is spun in this cat and mouse hunt. 'The Night Manager' is without a doubt one of the best adaptations of an international franchise to come from India, with the text and context flawlessly coming together to produce a stimulating experience for viewers.