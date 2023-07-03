trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2630234
Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur Starrer 'The Night Manager - Part 2' Is Now Available On OTT

"I haven't seen my shots, I trust Sandeep completely," says Anil Kapoor applauding Sandeep Modi's instincts. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 03, 2023, 04:43 PM IST|Source: Bureau

New Delhi: Fans of Anil Kapoor are in for a treat as 'The Night Manager – Part 2' is now available to binge-watch on Disney+ Hotstar. After leaving the audiences on tenterhooks with the first part of 'The Night Manager,' Sandeep Modi is now fascinating the audience with the second part. The series stars Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Shobhita Dhulipala in pivotal roles. 

During a press conference, Anil Kapoor said, "When Sandeep (creator of the show) okayed a shot, I never felt the need to go and check it. I trust his creative instinct. I haven't seen 99% of the shots." 

 

Sandeep is accredited with giving massive successes like the Sushmita Sen-starrer 'Aarya' and 'The Night Manager - Part 1’. According to the reports, promising reviews are pouring in for 'The Night Manager - Part 2'. 

