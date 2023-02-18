Anil Kapoor is the Master of all Trades and 'The Night Manager' Proves it, Check out Fan Reactions
With over four decades in the Indian film industry, there is no character, Anil Kapoor can’t shoulder.
- With over four decades in the Indian film industry, there is no character, Anil Kapoor can’t shoulder.
- Just last year, after all the praise he got for his fabulous performance in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and critical acclaim in 'Thar', critics are yet again raving about his stellar act in 'The Night Manager.'
Trending Photos
Live Tv
More Stories
Comments - Join the Discussion