Anil Kapoor is the Master of all Trades and 'The Night Manager' Proves it, Check out Fan Reactions

With over four decades in the Indian film industry, there is no character, Anil Kapoor can’t shoulder. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Feb 18, 2023, 03:48 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • With over four decades in the Indian film industry, there is no character, Anil Kapoor can’t shoulder.
  • Just last year, after all the praise he got for his fabulous performance in 'Jug Jug Jeeyo' and critical acclaim in 'Thar', critics are yet again raving about his stellar act in 'The Night Manager.'

