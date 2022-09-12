NewsWeb Series
KOFFEE WITH KARAN

Anil Kapoor talks about his sex life and more on Koffee With Karan Season 7, creates a laughter riot

Kapoor who is known for his wit and wisdom is sure to make this episode a memorable one, say friends of the actor.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Sep 12, 2022, 06:22 PM IST|Source: Bollywood Life
  • The episode featuring the witty and wise Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan will be streaming this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.
  • If the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7's new episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan.

Trending Photos

Anil Kapoor talks about his sex life and more on Koffee With Karan Season 7, creates a laughter riot

New Delhi: The episode featuring the witty and wise Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan will be streaming this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

If the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7's new episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, is anything to go by, Kapoor is set to make some candid confessions---from the secret behind his youthful looks to his rock solid marriage with wife Sunita Kapoor. And if that's not all, the audiences are in for a huge treat as Kapoor also engages in a dance-off with co-star Dhawan. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

The wait for this highly awaited episode is coming to an end, as the Disney+ Hotstar is set to stream it this Thursday. 

Kapoor who has been a regular guest on Koffee With Karan through several seasons with friends Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna and even daughter Sonam Kapoor is by far one of the most candid guests on the show. 

Kapoor who is known for his wit and wisdom is sure to make this episode a memorable one, say friends of the actor.

Live Tv

Koffee With KaranKoffee with Karan 7Anil KapoorVarun DhawanAnil Varun

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Is Rahul Gandhi going to be Opposition's PM candidate?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the special gift given to Defence Minister Rajnath Singh
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Queen's reign who changed Britain
DNA Video
DNA: Pet lovers remember their rights but forget their duties?
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 9, 2022
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Digital fast to end mobile addiction
DNA Video
DNA: Playing with people's emotions by beautifying Mumbai blasts convict's tomb
DNA Video
DNA: 'Fighting attitude' of Pak team on cricket field
DNA Video
DNA: Statue of Netaji at 'India Gate' after 75 years of independence
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 8, 2022