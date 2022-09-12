Anil Kapoor talks about his sex life and more on Koffee With Karan Season 7, creates a laughter riot

New Delhi: The episode featuring the witty and wise Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan will be streaming this Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

If the trailer of Koffee With Karan Season 7's new episode, featuring Anil Kapoor and his Jugjug Jeeyo co-star Varun Dhawan, is anything to go by, Kapoor is set to make some candid confessions---from the secret behind his youthful looks to his rock solid marriage with wife Sunita Kapoor. And if that's not all, the audiences are in for a huge treat as Kapoor also engages in a dance-off with co-star Dhawan.

The wait for this highly awaited episode is coming to an end, as the Disney+ Hotstar is set to stream it this Thursday.

Kapoor who has been a regular guest on Koffee With Karan through several seasons with friends Sanjay Dutt, Akshay Khanna and even daughter Sonam Kapoor is by far one of the most candid guests on the show.

Kapoor who is known for his wit and wisdom is sure to make this episode a memorable one, say friends of the actor.