Aparshakti Khurana Shares His 'Weird Real-Life Connection With Binod’s Story' from Jubilee Web-Series

Aparshakti Khurana has taken audiences by surprise after an outstanding delivery for his new hit series Jubilee on Prime Video. With his latest much-lauded performance, Aparshakti has hit it out of the park showcasing Binod’s journey - starting off as a worker in the studio to climbing the ladder to stardom as Madan Kumar. 

Aparshakti Khurana Shares His 'Weird Real-Life Connection With Binod’s Story' from Jubilee Web-Series

Aparshakti said, “There is a weird real-life connection between me and my character, Binod. I started my career as a costume designer at the age of 21-22 but I always wanted to switch careers and work on TV as a host. So, I joined a television channel as a costume stylist and worked my way through and landed an audition as a TV host for a show. Luckily, I was selected for the same and my journey started from there.  And in Jubilee, too,  I start my career as an employee at Srikant Roy’s (Prosenjit Chatterjee) studio where I work as an assistant but secretly aspire to be an actor. So that little connection was a motivation to work on this role better. That's what worked for me.”

Directed by Vikramaditya Motwane and Created by Soumik Sen and Vikramaditya Motwane, Jubilee has been Produced by Andolan Films in association with Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Studios. Apart from Aparshakti Khurana, it packs an ensemble cast of Aditi Rao Hydari, Prosenjit Chatterjee, Ram Kappor, Wamiqa Gabbi, Sidhant Gupta and Nandish Sandhu. Watch Part One (Episodes One-Five) of Jubilee streaming now, with Part Two (Episodes Six-10) releasing the following week on April 14.

