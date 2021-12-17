Are you a HIMYM fan? Check out its spin-off 'How I Met Your Father' trailer!

Washington: Gather around as it's time to hear all about 'How I Met Your Father'! Hulu on Thursday unveiled the first trailer for its new comedy show `How I Met Your Father` (HIMYF), a spinoff of the insanely popular sitcom `How I Met Your Mother`.

"Who`s ready to have the time of our lives? Don`t miss the series premiere of #HIMYF January 18, only on @hulu," the caption read.

The series` first trailer features leading lady Sophie (Hilary) navigating the ups and downs of modern dating. The new footage opens with Kim Cattrall, who is narrating as a future version of Sophie, telling her child: "This is the story of how I met your father."

"It was hard to live in the moment in 2022," she continues.

"There was always someplace else you could be. Someone else you could be with."From there, a glimpse into Sophie`s rocky dating life shows her journey to finding "the one" has been far from easy."I know this might sound crazy, but I`ve been on 87 Tinder dates this year," Duff says as Sophie, who`s retelling her latest dating story mishap to pals Jesse (Christopher Lowell) and Sid (Suraj Sharma).

"My last date was the worst of them." And while Sophie`s love story is a crucial part of her journey, so are the lasting relationships she builds with her close friends.

At one point, Lowell`s Jesse provides a bit of encouragement to Sophie on finding love. "Repeat after me: Today is the first chapter of my next great love story," Jesse says as Sophie repeats after him.

But Sophie is fully aware she doesn`t need to have everything figured out just yet.

"Screw being mature," she tells Valentina, who is portrayed by Francia Raisa. "We can still make bad choices for a few more years."

From the glimpses offered by the trailer, we`ll get plenty of cuteness and chaos as Sophie and her crew try to navigate the New York singles scene.

As per People magazine, `How I Met Your Father`, which was first announced in April, follows a future version of Sophie (Cattrall) as she tells her son the story of how she met his dad.

The tale journeys all the way back to 2021 as Sophie (Duff) and her friends are figuring out many aspects of their lives, including how to find love amid the dating app era.

Tom Ainsley and Tien Tran are also in the main cast. Meanwhile, Daniel Augustin, Ashley Reyes and Josh Peck will have recurring roles on the series.

`How I Met Your Father` is a standalone sequel series to the former CBS hit `How I Met Your Mother`, which aired for 10 seasons between 2005 to 2014.

The Emmy-winning sitcom followed Ted Mosby`s (Josh Radnor) love story in reverse. Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel and Alyson Hannigan also starred in the series.

Bob Saget additionally narrated as a future version of Ted.`How I Met Your Father` is slated to premiere on January 18 on Hulu.