Aspirants 2 Continues To Impress, Tops Charts With Stunning Ratings - Check Here

New Delhi: Casting its spell, 'Aspirants S2' has undoubtedly won the audience's hearts for its honest portrayal of the world of competitive exams. Soon after its release, critics and viewers applauded the series for its in-depth characters, relatable storyline, and excellent performances by the actors. The five-episode drama is ticking all the boxes and driving chatter across multiple quarters. From growing up to growing apart, the series has managed to strike a chord with the viewers.

'Aspirants S2' is becoming a fan's favourite series day by day. The audience has been appreciating the content of this engaging drama. With a rating of 9.2/10, It's currently the talk of the town for its content, grabbing the audience's attention. The audience is also taking to their social media, sharing lots of love and appreciation.

'Aspirants' is a show that touched the hearts and minds of millions of Indians, who saw glimpses of their own journeys in the compelling characters. A TVF original drama, the first season of Aspirants was the talk of the town with its rooted storyline, relatable characters and stories that felt like a reflection of the life and aspirations of an ordinary individual. As Abhilash, Guri and SK's 'tripod' friendship and Sandeep Bhaiyya's profound pieces of advice became part of the pop culture, fans waited for a new season with bated breaths. And with the new season finally here.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Buoyed by the success of the previous season, the series brings back the much-loved ensemble cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey. This season follows the journey of its characters - Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, with higher stakes and double the fun.