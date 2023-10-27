New Delhi: Just like Aspirants Season 1, which garnered a 9.2 IMDB rating, Prime Video India's Aspirants Season 2 is getting all the love! Prime Video is one of the leading content platforms for the digital entertainment sector. Having served the masses with a variety of content, the leading digital platform has released the much-awaited show and the sequel to the highly acclaimed Aspirants Season 2.

The first part of the show got unanimous love from the audiences of every section, and they hailed it for the content, performances, and characters. Upon its release in 2021, the show was aware of the 9.2\10 IMDB performance on the IMDB platform, and continuing the legacy of the first season, the much-awaited sequel 'Aspirants Season 2' was also opened with the utmost positive response.

Season 2 of The Aspirants, starring Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey, is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki. The audiences were waiting for the second season of The Aspirants to be released, and since it has been released, they are all praising the show and lauding the performance and the content. The show has cast its magic on the viewers, and they are all in praise for it.

Here are some of the reviews for the show that prove its credibility among the audience:

"Aspirants 2 strongly delves into the personal lives of the characters and their bond with each other. The story strikes a chord with the audience once again and deserves a watch."

Another platform wrote, "Aspirants Season 2 boasts earnest performances and excels thematically."

The prominent platform wrote, "Fascinating Upgrade to Season One" Praising the characters and the subject, a reviewer commented, "The creators have captured the complexities of human relationships well, and the characters are crafted well. Each one has its own motivations that different people can relate to."

The reviews from every corner prove that audiences are always open to good and strong content, and with Aspirants Season 2 providing wholesome entertainment, the viewers are glued to it.

The sequel, Aspirants Season 2, features Naveen Kasturia, Sunny Hinduja, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, and Namita Dubey, is helmed by Apoorv Singh Karki, and was created by Deepesh Sumitra Jagdish. Arunabh Kumar. Shreyansh Pandey is now streaming on Prime Video India.