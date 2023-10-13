MUMBAI: Prime Video on Friday (Oct 13) announced the worldwide premiere date for the second season of 'Aspirants'. The series will exclusively premiere on the OTT platform on October 25. The latest season will follow the journey of its characters - Abhilash, Guri and Sandeep as they navigate life through love, career, ambition and dreams, with stakes much higher and double the fun in the second attempt.

Created by The Viral Fever (TVF), the engaging drama is directed by Apoorv Singh Karki. Buoyed by the success of the previous season, the series brings back the highly loved ensemble cast, including Naveen Kasturia, Shivankit Singh Parihar, Abhilash Thapliyal, Sunny Hinduja and Namita Dubey. Set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide, the show is the latest addition to the Prime membership. Prime members in India enjoy savings, convenience, and entertainment, all in a single membership for just ₹1499/ year.

"Aspirants is an engaging, yet a relatable coming of age drama that beautifully brings to the fore a nuanced perspective on friendships, love and ambition through its characters and how they discerningly navigate the conflicts of their professional lives amidst the evolving dynamics of their relationships. The pursuit of career in the face of adversity whilst embracing challenges and forging heartwarming bonds lends a great level of authenticity to the show, something that will surely resonate well with a wide spectrum of audiences. Our long-standing collaboration with TVF has dished out a bouquet of award-winning shows. After the resounding success of the prequel, we are excited to exclusively premiere the latest season of Aspirants starting 25 October."

Shreyansh Pandey, head of TVF Originals said, "We are truly proud of the eclectic slate of content we've created over the years, with Aspirants topping IMDb charts across India with an impressive rating of 9.2! Aspirants is a riveting story of human aspirations, friendships, and the transformative power of ambition and thinking big. Prime Video and TVF have had a robust journey so far and we hope that the latest season of our passion project will add another feather in our cap as creators."