Aspirants: Top Dialogues from Sunny Hinduja's Sandeep Bhaiya On Series' 2nd Anniversary

New Delhi: As the acclaimed show Aspirants celebrates its second anniversary today, it's impossible not to mention Sunny Hinduja's unforgettable portrayal of Sandeep Bhaiya, a character with captivating dialogues that have won the hearts of the audience. Sunny, counted among the most talented actors in the industry, has played a variety of complex roles and garnered a massive fan following.

To mark this occasion, here are the top 5 beautifully crafted dialogues of Sandeep Bhaiya that have received immense love from the audience:

- Aarthik sthiti thik na hai hamari. Ab roti ke baare main sochun Bapu ki, ki coaching ke baare main sochun? Bahut Karza ho rakheya hai."

- "Maa, baap, Pyar, dost, inhe apni dreams ke liye sacrifice Karna is not worth it. Not worth it at all."

- "Satelite toh phir bhi machine hai usse fark nahi padta, lekin ek human pyaar, rishte, dosti ke force ke bina na, doori pe ghumta hua directionless hai."

- “Dekh bhai, power se bulb bhi jalta hai, jo logon ki zindagi main roshni kar deta hai, aur power se current bhi lagta hai, jo logon ki jaan leta hai. So you have to decide ki power ka use kaise karna hai.”

- “Pehle log puchte the, ab main khud se puchta hun, ki iss saal nahi nikal toh kya karunga.”

Sunny Hinduja has several exciting projects in the pipeline, including "The Railway Men" and a few yet-to-be-announced projects.