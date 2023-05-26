topStoriesenglish2614066
Asur 2 Trailer: Arshad Warsi’s Thriller Show Will Give You Goosebumps

Directed by the talented Oni Sen, 'Asur 2' features a stellar cast including Starring Arshad Warsi, Barun Sobti, Ridhi Dogra, Anupriya Goenka, Amey Wagh, Meiyang Chang, and Gaurav Arora.

 

Last Updated: May 26, 2023, 09:12 PM IST|Source: ANI

New Delhi: Makers of the much-awaited thriller show 'Asur Season 2' unveiled the official trailer on Friday.

Taking to Instagram, OTT platform JioCinema shared the trailer which they captioned, "Mahayudh nikat hai. Kalyug ko uske charam seema tak pahunchane ka samay aa gaya hai. Asur aa gaya hai. India's biggest mythological thriller is back. #Asur2 trailer out now! #Asur2OnJioCinema streaming free, 1 June onwards."

Soon after the makers dropped the first promo, fans flooded the comment section with red heart and fire emoticons. "Can't wait for it," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "goosebumps." A user commented, "Most awaited masterpiece." "The Darkness, The mythological war!!," a user wrote.

Season 1 of the show received massive responses from the fans.
Meanwhile, Arshad will also be seen in an upcoming untitled comedy film with Sanjay Dutt.

Barun, on the other hand, will be seen in the upcoming investigative drama series 'Kohrra' which will stream on the OTT platform Netflix.

