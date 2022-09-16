Ayesha Jhulka feels it is 'strange' that she didn't work with Juhi Chawla earlier because...

NewsWeb Series
New Delhi: Prime Video’s highly-anticipated crime drama series, Hush Hush, will see the return of 90s superstars Juhi Chawla and Ayesha Jhulka. Even though the duo has been working in the film industry for the past three decades, surprisingly, they have never worked together. With Hush Hush, not only does the duo mark their digital debut but it is also their project together. Recently, Ayesha Jhulka opened up about how the two actresses never got a chance to collaborate in their early days.

“Juhi and I go back a long way in the industry. However, Hush Hush gave just the right scope for us to gel along like the good ol’ days! Imagine romancing the same actors, but never sharing screen space before! On set, most of our conversations revolved around how exciting it is to finally collaborate on a project.” shared Ayesha.

Talking about her working experience with Juhi, Ayesha expressed, “We laughed and had lots of fun on sets. Ishi and Meera’s relationship is based on bonding, and our off-screen camaraderie translated onscreen. We had some really powerful scenes together and it was a very nice give and take. For you to perform well, you need a mutual power exchange, and it was quite a help from Juhi’s side. We should do more work together.”

Directed and co-produced by Tanuja Chandra, Hush Hush is a crime drama that also stars Soha Ali Khan, Kritika Kamra, Shahna Goswami, and Karishma Tanna, and will exclusively release on Prime Video on 22nd September in India and 240 countries worldwide.

Hush Hush is a part of Prime Video’s festive line-up for the Great Indian Festival 2022 starting 23rd September onwards. The line-up also includes several other original series and blockbuster movies across multiple languages, in addition to attractive “Diwali Special Discounts” from partners through Prime Video Channels.”

