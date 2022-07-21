NewsWeb Series
Ayush Mehra starring dystopian short film ‘Recommended For You’ to stream on Amazon miniTV

D2 Films' Recommended For You is all set to premiere on Amazon miniTV present on the Amazon Shopping App for free, and also on Fire TV on 20th July.

Jul 21, 2022

New Delhi: Drishyam Films’ digital wing ‘D2 Films’ is all set to make its foray in the OTT space with their latest short film ‘Recommended For You’ that will stream on Amazon miniTV. Directed by Shamik Sen Gupta and starring Ayush Mehra, the thriller follows the dystopian story of a young man who, while randomly watching online videos at home, gets entangled in a dangerous game resulting in a life changing experience.

‘Recommended For You’ also marks Drishyam Films’ first collaboration with Amazon miniTV - that can be accessed on the Amazon Shopping App. While the banner is known for making critically acclaimed films and has previously worked on compelling short films, ‘Recommended For You’ will be D2’s first short film in association with a platform.

An out-of-the-box tale set in the near future, where the protagonist goes down a voyeuristic rabbit hole watching videos of ‘funny accidents’ and ‘epic fails’ only to find himself caught in the middle of one, ‘Recommended For You’ is unconventional, imaginative and entertaining! Protagonist Ayush Mehra, who has earlier starred in lighter, slice-of-life digital films now ventures into a darker and more complex space with the film that promises to have you at the edge of your seat.

Says Raghav Gupta, co-producer at Drishyam Films, “At Drishyam Films we’ve always strived to bring compelling and impactful stories that excite and intrigue audiences. With that in mind, we started our digital arm D2 Films with ‘Recommended For You’ being our first production. We are happy to partner with Amazon miniTV that enables us a wider reach for this gem of a short film.”

