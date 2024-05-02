'Baahubali Crown Of Blood’ Trailer Out Now: S.S. Rajamouli’s Animated Series Set To Regale Fans

Based on the hugely successful “Baahubali” film franchise, “RRR” director S.S. Rajamouli is set to launch his new venture with Disney+ Hotstar animated series “Baahubali: Crown of Blood”. The Baahubali franchise has turned out to be a game-changer for not only the South cinema but also the PAN India cinematic world has now come up with a spin-off animated series. The new series titled 'Baahubali: Crown of Blood' is set to air on OTT on May 17, 2024.

“Baahubali: Crown of Blood” is created by Rajamouli and Sharad Devarajan, Graphic India and Arka Mediaworks production, produced by Rajamouli, Devarajan and Shobu Yarlagadda and directed and produced by Jeevan J. Kang and Navin John.

The animated series is set in the fictional kingdom of Mahishmati, before Bhallaldeva backstabbed Amarendra Baahubali and revolves around the incidents that happened much before Bhallaldeva was plotting against his brother.

The hit Telugu 'Baahubali' saga were a national and a global cinematic sensation starring Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Anushka Shetty, and Tamannaah Bhatia. The new animated project is the prequel to the film franchise.

The previous two seasons of the animated series “Baahubali: The Lost Legends,” were released on Amazon Prime Video in 2017 and 2018.

The power-packed action series is set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar starting 17th May 2024.