Badtameez Dil Starring Barun Sobti And Ridhi Dogra To Premiere On This Streaming Platform

New Delhi: A heart-warming romantic drama web series ‘Badtameez Dil’ starring Barun Sobti and Ridhi Dogra has been announced by Amazon miniTV. The teaser of the show was unveiled on Amazon.in’s 10th anniversary. Amazon miniTV, in partnership with Ekta Kapoor, will launch the 10-episode series exclusively on the service soon.

Talking about the series, Ektaa R Kapoor, Joint Managing Director, Balaji Telefilms said, "Our goal has been to create top-notch entertainment for our audience, and this collaboration with Amazon miniTV for Badtameez Dil is another step in that direction. A tale based on two people with diametrically opposed personalities, Badtameez Dil, is created out of this magic. We are certain that this series will provide all romance enthusiasts an excellent experience full of surprises."

Packed with passionate romance and drama, the series brings a modern-day twist to the classic plot of 'opposites attract'. Featuring popular actors Ridhi Dogra and Barun Sobti, along with Mallika Dua and Minissha Lamba in pivotal roles, the story has heightened emotions of love, heartbreak and friendships. The stunning backdrop of London, three soulful music tracks and a gripping storyline set this series apart from other romantic web series.

Amogh Dusad, Head of Content, Amazon miniTV said, "At Amazon miniTV, our goal has been to offer original, innovative yet relatable content for free to our viewers across India. BadtameezDilis a unique love story where the world of old romance meets today’s practical philosophy. It offers a compelling story filled with love, drama, and laughter as viewers will witness the talented Barun Sobti and Riddhi Dogra working together for the first time."