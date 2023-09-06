New Delhi: Prime Video and Excel Entertainment recently launched the trailer of their upcoming crime-drama series, Bambai Meri Jaan, amongst much fanfare and stellar ensemble cast in full attendance. The internet is abuzz with curiosity and excitement, as the audiences cannot seem to get more of it! If you haven’t watched the trailer yet, here your chance to see it here

And while you are at it, here’s 5 reasons why you must add 'Bambai Meri Jaan' to your watch list.

1. Yeh Hai Bambai Nagariya





Set against the backdrop of 60’s and 70’s of “Bambai”, the series brings alive that era beautifully. The creators have meticulously recreated the old-world charm through various elements, be it the ambassadors as taxis, scooters and old parsi restaurants, or the looks of the actors.



2. A gritty – emotional father-son story





Giving a sneak peek into a father-son relationship, the trailer sets the foundation of conflict that is yet to be explored in the series between a righteous ex-cop and his power-hungry son. What transpires not only affects their relationships but of those around them. Where does that lead to? Well, one will have to wait and watch!

3. Unique Ensemble





An ensemble works when they work well together and also when they look the part. And Bambai Meri Jaan has exactly that! The cast, which comprises of Kay Kay Menon, Kritika Kamra, Avinash Tiwary, and Nivedita Bhattacharya in the key roles and also Amyra Dastur, Nawab Shah, and Saurabh Sachdeva in pivotal roles, who have breathed life into their characters meticulously.



4. The team behind the camera





Whether its Excel Entertainment, who made Inside Edge and Mirzapur, and recently churned out some riveting content like Dahaad and Made In Heaven are back again with Bambai Meri Jaan, with Prime Video. Rensil, who’s known for his stellar writing for Rang De Basanti, has been roped in as a creator, while Shaujaat Saudagar, who has given us Rock On 2 has created and directed the 10-part series. With such mavericks behind the camera, we are confident that they have created one epic crime drama!



5. Binge-worthy crime drama





It’s always exciting to watch a gripping crime drama keep the audience right on the edge of their seats. The trailer gave the viewers multiple hooks and left them wanting for more. This series definitely looks like a binge-worthy one. Come September 14, and the world can watch the story of Ismail and Dara Kadri and the chase between ganglords and the Bambai police.



Directed and created by Shujaat Sudagar and created by Rensil D' Silva, 'Bambai Meri Jaan' is produced by Excel Media and Entertainment. The 10-part Hindi Original series will premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories on 14 September across multiple Indian languages including Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English, and in foreign languages like French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, Polish, Latin Spanish, Castilian Spanish, Arabic and Turkish.

The series will also be available with subtitles in a number of foreign languages including Chinese, Czech, Danish, Dutch, Filipino, Finnish, Greek, Hebrew, Hungarian, Indonesian, Korean, Malay, Norwegian Bokm, Romanian, Russian, Swedish, Thai, Ukrainian and Vietnamese.