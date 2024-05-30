B&B: Bujji & Bhairava Hindi Trailer - Watch Animated Prelude To Prabhas-Starrer Kalki 2898 AD

New Delhi: B&B: Bujji & Bhairava, the animated prelude to Kalki 2898 AD, produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, and directed by Nag Ashwin will exclusively stream on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, English, and Spanish from May 31.

Kalki 2898 AD features a star-studded ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Disha Patani.

Watch The Trailer Here:

After the spectacular launch of the fifth hero, Bujji, the first-ever life-sized futuristic vehicle in Indian cinema from the sci-fi epic, Kalki 2898 AD, the makers are set to give the audience an unprecedented introduction into the film’s world through a two-episode animated series, B&B: Bujji & Bhairava. Exclusively premiering on Prime Video in over 240 countries and territories worldwide on May 31 in Telugu, English, Hindi, and Spanish, the animated series features Prabhas’ character, Bhairava, and his best friend, the futuristic vehicle, Bujji.

The pioneering series is another milestone for one of the highly anticipated films of 2024, which will release worldwide on June 27, making it the first Indian film to launch an animated prelude.

Sharing his thoughts on the same, director Nag Ashwin said, 'Bujji & Bhairava is a pure work of joy, just exploring the story of these two characters in Kalki that I enjoyed writing. It introduces audiences to the world and allows us to know more about these characters than the movie allows.'

B&B: Bujji & Bhairava is a fascinating prelude to Kalki 2898 AD, which features a stellar cast including Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani in key roles, made waves after its groundbreaking debut at San Diego Comic-Con last year, earning massive global acclaim.

Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, Kalki 2898 AD is a multilingual film that blends mythology with science fiction, set in a futuristic world. This highly anticipated spectacle is slated for a worldwide release on June 27, 2024.