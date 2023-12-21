trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2701277
NewsWeb Series
TAMANNAAH BHATIA

Birthday Girl Tamannaah Bhatia's Thrilling Corporate Drama '11th Hour' To Release On THIS Date

The series is based on Upendra Namburi's book 8 Hours, in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia) faces a multi-layered high-stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds in a single night.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Dec 21, 2023, 08:38 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Birthday Girl Tamannaah Bhatia's Thrilling Corporate Drama '11th Hour' To Release On THIS Date Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Atrangii OTT, under the visionary leadership of Vibhu Agarwal, will be releasing a thrilling corporate drama starring versatile and incredibly stunning Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. The series is based on Upendra Namburi's book 8 Hours, in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia) faces a multi-layered high-stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds in a single night.

This drama showcases the story of Aditya Group of Companies, which invented a source of clean energy and is led by Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia), who is on the verge of being forced into bankruptcy as the result of a political conspiracy. With the company required to deposit more than ₹9,000 crores to the Imperial Bank by 8 AM, the next dawn, to secure its salvation, Aratrika's ex-husband, Siddharth Singh, competitor Rajvardhan Rathore, Imperial Bank president Sundar Das, and Prince Sadiq, a sheikh from Dubai, make financial proposals to Aratrika, who turns them all down and holds out hope, for a miracle, before sunrise to save Aditya Group of Companies.

Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about her new web series, stating, "I was thrilled when I first read the script. It's a truly refreshing story where a woman finds herself entangled in a high-stakes corporate drama. My character (Aratrika Reddy) is that of a fearless woman who dons multiple hats - she leads a company, takes care of her son, and is a devoted daughter. Shooting for this web series was an incredible experience, and I had the privilege of working with an exceptional team. I can hardly wait for the audience to delve into this edge-of-the-seat thriller."

Vibhu Agarwal shared, "We are delighted to announce the launch of '11th Hour,' a compelling corporate drama. We are pleased to engage in collaboration with the esteemed Tamannaah Bhatia. The narrative and complex situations within the show offer a captivating entertainment experience, ensuring it will be an exciting watch for the audience this holiday season."

'11th Hour' episodes will be streaming on Atrangii OTT from 22nd December 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar Fumes Over Mimicry
DNA Video
DNA: A new 'revolution' is about to come in health insurance sector!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Third degree torture' of earthquake in China!
DNA Video
141 Mps Suspended: 'DNA test' of suspension of 141 MPs
DNA Video
DNA: Heavy rains wreak havoc in Tamil Nadu
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim Dead Or Alive?
DNA Video
DNA: Dawood Ibrahim poisoned in Pakistan?
Hamas
DNA: Is Joe Biden 'threatening' Israel?
DNA Video
DNA: Parliament Security Breach Update: Mastermind Lalit Jha makes big revelation
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive Evidence of Temple Buried Beneath Shahi Idgah