Birthday Girl Tamannaah Bhatia's Thrilling Corporate Drama '11th Hour' To Release On THIS Date
The series is based on Upendra Namburi's book 8 Hours, in which the protagonist Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia) faces a multi-layered high-stakes boardroom challenge that unfolds in a single night.
New Delhi: Atrangii OTT, under the visionary leadership of Vibhu Agarwal, will be releasing a thrilling corporate drama starring versatile and incredibly stunning Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role.
This drama showcases the story of Aditya Group of Companies, which invented a source of clean energy and is led by Aratrika Reddy (Tamannaah Bhatia), who is on the verge of being forced into bankruptcy as the result of a political conspiracy. With the company required to deposit more than ₹9,000 crores to the Imperial Bank by 8 AM, the next dawn, to secure its salvation, Aratrika's ex-husband, Siddharth Singh, competitor Rajvardhan Rathore, Imperial Bank president Sundar Das, and Prince Sadiq, a sheikh from Dubai, make financial proposals to Aratrika, who turns them all down and holds out hope, for a miracle, before sunrise to save Aditya Group of Companies.
Tamannaah Bhatia expressed her excitement about her new web series, stating, "I was thrilled when I first read the script. It's a truly refreshing story where a woman finds herself entangled in a high-stakes corporate drama. My character (Aratrika Reddy) is that of a fearless woman who dons multiple hats - she leads a company, takes care of her son, and is a devoted daughter. Shooting for this web series was an incredible experience, and I had the privilege of working with an exceptional team. I can hardly wait for the audience to delve into this edge-of-the-seat thriller."
Vibhu Agarwal shared, "We are delighted to announce the launch of '11th Hour,' a compelling corporate drama. We are pleased to engage in collaboration with the esteemed Tamannaah Bhatia. The narrative and complex situations within the show offer a captivating entertainment experience, ensuring it will be an exciting watch for the audience this holiday season."
'11th Hour' episodes will be streaming on Atrangii OTT from 22nd December 2023.
