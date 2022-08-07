New Delhi : Boxing legend Mike Tyson has accused streaming platform Hulu of stealing his life story and making a docuseries out of it. In June this year, Hulu had announced that they will produce a series titled ‘Mike’ based on the life of Mike Tyson, which will release on 25th August. However, the producers apparently did not take any permission from him, hence the boxing legend has expressed his anger on several occasions.

“Hulu stole my story. They’re Goliath and I’m David. Heads will roll for this,” Tyson tweeted.

In a post shared on Instagram, Tyson wrote that he doesn’t support Hulu’s story about his life and said that they stole his story and did not pay. “Hulu is the streaming version of the slave master. They stole my story and didn’t pay me,” he captioned the post.

The series stars Trevante Rhodes in the role of Mike Tyson and covers the ups and downs in the life of the legendary boxer. However, the series has been surrounded with controversies ever since it was announced.

Recently, Mike Tyson also thanked UFC President Dana White who refused to promote the film, despite getting millions. “Hulu tried to desperately pay my brother danawhite millions without offering me a dollar to promote their slave master take over story about my life. He turned it down because he honors friendship and treating people with dignity. I'll never forget what he did for me just like I'll never forget what Hulu stole from me,” he wrote on Instagram.

Mike Tyson is one of the greatest boxers the world has ever seen. He holds a record of 50-6 with 44 knockouts and a pair of no contests.

On a personal level, the boxer’s life has always been controversial. In the year 1992, he was convicted of rape and sentenced to six years in prison.