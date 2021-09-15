BREAKPOINT poster: Leander Paes-Mahesh Bhupathi's inside story of bromance to break-up on ZEE5!

New Delhi: Filmmakers Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari and Nitesh Tiwari directorial ''Breakpoint' encapsulates the story of Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi. The web series will premiere soon on ZEE5.

Their journey apart from all the achievements and reign as the most successful doubles team will unravel in the web show.

The internationally acclaimed tennis players - Leander Paes and Mahesh Bhupathi's untold story of 'breakpoint' will be touched upon in this web series.

There's another side to India's 1st Grand Slam winner and 4x Grand Slam Doubles Champion. The untold story of Mahesh & Leander premieres exclusively on #ZEE5 #Breakpoint #ComingSoon #BromanceToBreakup pic.twitter.com/COuep1KNIB — ZEE5 (@ZEE5India) September 15, 2021

The tennis double duo was the pride of India and their bromance was something everyone raved about worldwide. Paes and Bhupathi have won 8 Grand Slam titles each in their careers while being the prominent names on the tennis circuit for several years.

They are the most successful tennis players from India who managed to motivate so many youths to take up this sport.

Leander and Mahesh were the first doubles team to reach the finals of all four Grand Slams in the year 1999. Such a feat was happening for the first time since 1952.

What made them part ways? Will all be unveiled in ZEE5's soon coming series 'Breakpoint'.