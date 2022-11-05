New Delhi: With a few days left for the premiere of the much-anticipated Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, Prime Video today dropped an intriguing recap video of Season 1. The video features new entrant Naveen Kasturia as Victor, who takes charge to refresh viewers' memory with the thrilling major events of Season 1.

From introducing the sweet Sabharwal family to decoding the masked man’s evil plans, from Avinash suffering multiple personality disorder to him crossing boundaries to save his family, and from inspector Kabir joining the dots to unravel the secrets to explaining the Raavan connection behind the merciless murders, Naveen a.k.a Victor touches upon the mysteries of Season 1.

While Season 1 left viewers with goosebumps, Naveen assures that the upcoming season will be breathtaking. He hints towards Shirley and J’s ‘secret connection’ and promises to take the mind games a notch higher. Are you ready to unravel the mystery? Watch Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 exclusively on Prime Video on November 9.

Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2 is a psychological crime thriller featuring Abhishek A Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Naveen Kasturia, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur in prominent roles. Produced by Abundantia Entertainment, the eight-episode original series is directed by Mayank Sharma who has co-written season 2 alongside Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. The much-awaited Amazon Original will exclusively release on Prime Video on 9th November in India and 240 countries worldwide.