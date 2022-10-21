Breathe: Into the Shadows season 2 teaser: Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh starrer promises a thriller ride!

New Delhi: Prime Video has released the first teaser of the much-anticipated series Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, and it is going to leave audience biting their nails.The second season of the show, which is being produced by Abundantia Entertainment and Vikram Malhotra, promises to be a suspenseful thriller that carries on from the events of Season 1 with a cunning mind game.

Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh, Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur reprise their roles in the Amazon Original series, and Naveen Kasturia joins the sequel in a pivotal role. The new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows has been co-written by director Mayank Sharma, Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi, and Abhijeet Deshpande.

Here is the teaser unveiled by the makers:

For the lead actor of the series, Abhishek Bachchan, his foray into the world of OTT has been a blessing with most of his releases, such as Ludo and Dasvi, having received much love and appreciation from the audience. The actor, apart from this series, will also be seen in a number of other projects. It includes names such as 'Ghoomer', 'Housefull 5' and an untitled R Balki project, among others.

Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will globally premiere on November 9th across 240 countries and territories.