'Breathe' season 2 trailer: Arjun Rampal to Tusshar Kapoor, Bollywood celebs cannot wait for the Abhishek Bachchan starrer!
- Trailer of season 2 of Breathe: Into the Shadows has been released
- It stars Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh in the lead roles
- Bollywood celebs have reacted to the trailer
New Delhi: Since the release of the trailer for the highly anticipated Amazon Original Breathe: Into the Shadows Season 2, Prime Video has received positive feedback from fans and celebrities alike. The second season of the psychological thriller will star Abhishek Bachchan and Amit Sadh, as well as Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, and Ivana Kaur. Naveen Kasturia joins the ensemble cast in a never-before-seen avatar, adding double trouble to the mysterious murders that have everyone talking in no time.
While the last season was very well received by the audience, it has created subsequent hype to witness the journey ahead, which seems to be getting more intense and darker in this season, whose trailer has caught the eyes of famous celebrities like Arjun Rampal, Aftab Shivdasani, Tusshar Kapoor, and many more, who have shared their excitement and love for the trailer on their social media.
Here are some of the reaction of Bollywood celebs:
Wooohooo awesome trailer, @juniorbachchan #amitsadh @PrimeVideoIN looking fwd to this one.#BreatheIntoTheShadows https://t.co/MtusDZsKDo — arjun rampal (@rampalarjun) October 27, 2022
Intense and gripping….you look like your owning it completely! Many congratulations @juniorbachchan #BreatheIntoTheShadows https://t.co/8rdWBUWx79 — Tusshar (@TusshKapoor) October 27, 2022
Wow! Super intense and gripping, looking forward AB! Love it, Big love. #BreatheIntoTheShadows @juniorbachchan #amitsadh @MenenNithya @SaiyamiKher @mayankvsharma @PrimeVideoIN @vikramix https://t.co/cxHlvn4Pkp — Aftab Shivdasani (@AftabShivdasani) October 27, 2022
Director Mayank Sharma has also co-written the new season of Breathe: Into The Shadows with Arshad Syed, Vikram Tuli, Priya Saggi & Abhijeet Deshpande. It stars Abhishek Bachchan, and Amit Sadh, along with Nithya Menen, Saiyami Kher, Ivana Kaur, and Naveen Kasturia. Breathe: Into The Shadows Season 2 will premiere on the 9th of November.
