हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bridgerton season 3

'Bridgerton 3' will focus on Penelope, Colin's love story

The first two seasons followed the first two novels; Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton`s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while the second dove into Anthony Bridgerton`s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).

&#039;Bridgerton 3&#039; will focus on Penelope, Colin&#039;s love story

Washington: The third season of hit Netflix series, `Bridgerton`, will focus on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) and Penelope Featherington`s (Nicola Coughlan) love story. As per Variety, Nicola Coughlan, who plays Penelope Featherington as well as Lady Whistledown, made the revelation during FYSEE panel recently.

The first two seasons followed the first two novels; Season 1 focused on Daphne Bridgerton`s (Phoebe Dynevor) love story with Simon (Rege-Page Jean), while the second dove into Anthony Bridgerton`s (Jonathon Bailey) romance with Kate (Simone Ashley).
 

While the third book zones in on Benedict Bridgerton`s love life, that season will likely be pushed to a later date with the fourth book`s subject, Penelope, moved up.

Nicola also confirmed the news on her Instagram account. "Like Lady Whistledown I`ve been keeping quite a big secret for quite a long time... but I can finally tell you that @bridgertonnetflix Season Three is Colin and Penelope`s Story," she wrote.

The update has left fans excited."WOAH...this would be interesting," a social media user commented. "Ahhh... cannot wait," another one wrote.

Season three will also observe a change in the role of Francesca Bridgerton, who has been replaced by Hannah Dodd.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Bridgerton season 3Bridgerton 3Colin BridgertonPenelope FeatheringtonLady WhistledownDaphne BridgertonAnthony BridgertonKate Sharma
Next
Story

Paatal Lok turns 2, here's what Hathoda Tyagi aka Abhishek Banerjee has to say about it

Must Watch

PT19M25S

Today's Astro Show: Know the solution to all your problems Through Jyotish Guru