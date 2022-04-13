हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Bridgerton season 2

'Bridgerton' Season 2 becomes Netflix's third most popular season ever for an English language show

'Bridgerton' Season 2, easily topped all other English-language TV series again with 115.7 million hours viewed between April 4-10.

&#039;Bridgerton&#039; Season 2 becomes Netflix&#039;s third most popular season ever for an English language show

Los Angeles: Period drama series 'Bridgerton' Season 2 has landed the title of Netflix's third-most popular English-language TV series, a list that is calculated based on shows' first 28 days on the streaming service, in just 17 days.

Per Netflix's newly released Top 10 data for April 4-10, "The series had 115.75M hours viewed on the English TV list, appearing in the Top 10 in 91 countries, making it the most viewed title for the third week in a row. The season also entered the Most Popular list at #3 with 560.50M hours viewed. Shondaland now holds three spots on the Most Popular list with Bridgerton (Seasons 1 & 2) and Inventing Anna," reports 'Variety'.

For the weekly rankings, 'Bridgerton' Season 2, which comes from showrunner Chris Van Dusen and executive producer Shonda Rhimes, easily topped all other English-language TV series again with 115.7 million hours viewed between April 4-10.

In a very distant second place was new dating series 'The Ultimatum: Marry or Move On' (43.7 million hours) and third was the first season of 'Bridgerton' (35.8 million hours). At No. 4 was recently dropped limited series 'Jimmy Savile: A British Horror Story' (17.7 million hours) and coming in fifth was 'Inventing Anna' (17.3 million hours).

A 'Better Call Saul' fans catching up on Season 5 ahead of the series' Season 6 premiere this month made it the sixth-most watched English-language TV title of the week (15 million hours). The rest of the Top 10 included, in order, 'Is It Cake?' Season 1 (14.8 million hours), 'Super Pupz' Season 1 (13.8 million hours), 'The Last Kingdom' Season 5 (13 million hours) and 'CoComelon' Season 5 (12.6 million hours).

On the film side, 'The In Between' dethroned reigning champ 'The Adam Project' as the most-watch English language movie (26.8 million hours vs. 10.9 million hours).

For non-English titles, 'Elite' Season 5 debuted at No. 1 on the TV series list with 51.4 million hours viewed and 'Furioza' was the first-place film (24 million hours).

