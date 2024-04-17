'Business Proposal' To 'Dr Romantic': 5 Ahn Hyo Seop K-Dramas To Watch On His Birthday

New Delhi: From a fearless surgeon whose deft fingers can work miracles to a rich heir of a company seeking a contract proposal. From rom-coms to medical dramas to time travel, Ahn Hyp Seop has proved his versatility as an actor. On his 29 th birthday here are five dramas of the actor to celebrate with.

A Business Proposal

Shin Ha Ri( Kim Sejeong) is a food researcher for a reputed company. She is forced by her best friend Jin Young Seo (Seol In Ah) the daughter of a chaebol family, to represent her on a blind date. The date in question is Kang Tae Moo (Ahn Hyo Seop) the handsome president of Ha Ri’s company and her boss. Tae Moo has no time or interest in marriage and asks Ha Ri to enter into a contract marriage with him. He wants to avoid his grandfather’s constant pursuit of getting him married. But, when Kang Tae Moo falls in love with Ha Ri real, that's when the fun begins.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Dr Romantic 2& 3

Seo Woo Jin (Ahn Hyo Seop) is a brilliant and honest doctor. When he calls out the malpractices against a senior doctor, he is shunned by the fraternity. However, Woo Jin finds a mentor in maverick surgeon Dr Kim (Han Suk Kyu) who is in charge of the run-down Doldam Hospital. As Dr Kim nurtures this impulsive yet intelligent young surgeon, Woo Jin embarks on his journey of self-discovery and empowerment.

Where To Watch: Netflix

A Time Called You

It’s been a year, and Han Jun Hee (Jeon Yeo Been) has been grieving the passing of her boyfriend Yeon Jun (Ahn Hyo Seop) and is unable to move on. On her birthday, Jun Hee receives a cassette player, and as she starts listening to the haunting melody “Gather My Tears” by Seo Ji Won, she is transported back in time to 1998. Waking up in the body of her doppelgänger, a high school student named Kwon Min Ju, she meets the confident and popular Si Heon (Ahn Hyo Seop), who looks exactly like her late boyfriend. Are their fates intertwined? And do the answers to her present lie in the past?

Where to watch Netflix

Abyss

Two friends embark on a mission to find their killer after being reincarnated by a magical marble. They return from the dead as entirely different people. Cha Min (Ahn Hyo Seop), who was just an ordinary young man is transformed into a handsomely gorgeous young man. Go Se Yeon (Park Bo Young), who was formerly a breathtakingly beautiful prosecutor, is brought back to life as an ordinary-looking woman. These two are then swept in a whirlpool of fantasy and thrilling adventures.

Where To Watch: Netflix

Lovers Of The Red Sky

Ahn Hyo Seop plays Ha Ram, a blind astrologer who can read the stars, and Kim Yoo Jung is Hong Chun Gi, a painter. The two meet by chance and fall in love despite their different personalities.

Where to watch: Viki