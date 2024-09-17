'Call Me Bae': Epic Rap Battle Sparks Between Ananya Panday And Vir Das

New Delhi: Prime Video’s comedy-drama 'Call Me Bae' has been the talk of the town since its September 6 premiere, capturing viewers' hearts with its charming narrative and endearing characters. Among the highlights of the series is the ongoing rivalry between Bae, portrayed by Ananya Panday, and Satyajit Sen, played by Vir Das. This on-screen feud has now taken a thrilling turn off-screen with the release of an electrifying rap battle video featuring the two stars.

In the newly released video, Panday and Das go head-to-head in a witty and playful rap duel, showcasing their lyrical prowess while playfully dissing each other's characters from the series. The rap battle, which mirrors the dynamic tension between their roles in 'Call Me Bae', is filled with sharp comebacks and humorous jabs, adding an extra layer of entertainment for fans.

While it’s difficult to declare a definitive winner in this lyrical clash, it’s clear that both Vir Das and Ananya Panday have left a lasting impression with their standout performances. Their chemistry and charisma continue to shine, making them favorites among the show's audience.

Watch it to Bae-lieve it

'Call Me Bae' follows Bella “Bae” Chowdhary’s journey from a wealthy heiress to a savvy hustler who discovers that her true strengths lie not in material wealth but in her street smarts and style. Produced by Dharmatic with Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra as executive producers, the series is directed by Collin D'Cunha and created by Ishita Moitra. The show features a stellar ensemble cast including Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra, and Mini Mathur.

The eight-part series is currently available for streaming on Prime Video in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.