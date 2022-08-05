Case Toh Banta Hai: Anil Kapoor calls 'moustache' lucky for his films, read on!

New Delhi: Amazon miniTV, Amazon’s free video streaming service, today released the second episode of Case Toh Banta Hai, India’s first courtroom comedy. The latest episode will see Anil Kapoor in the katghara where the actor is seen revealing several juicy secrets. From sharing how he does not have a single strand of white hair, to giving a shout-out to his friends, the show captures everything and how!

During the second episode, Anil Kapoor faces an atrangi sawal by Janta Ka Lawyer, Riteish Deshmukh wherein he asks the evergreen and eternally handsome actor “Aapne har film mein mooch rakhi hai sivaye Lamhe ke, lekin Lamhe ke baad aapne kabhi mooch kyun nahi rakhi? To which Anil Kapoor responded, “Do film mein mooche safa ki thi, unfortunately film bhi safa ho gayi yaar”.

Case Toh Banta Hai is a one-of-a-kind weekly comedy show where Riteish Deshmukh and Varun Sharma play the roles of public prosecutor and defense lawyer respectively. It also stars Kusha Kapila as a judge who decides the fate of the biggest Bollywood celebrities. In the recently released episode, watch Mr. India a.k.a Anil Kapoor dodge many more Atrangi Ilzaams only on Amazon miniTV’s Case Toh Banta Hai. The episode is live and can be streamed for free within the Amazon shopping app.

The entertainment does not end here! The next episode of Case Toh Banta Hai will feature one of India’s most popular celebrities – Vicky Kaushal. We can’t tell you now what are the Atrangi Ilzaams that our Joshila actor will be accused of, but we can tell you for sure that it is going to be one riot of laughter! Stay tuned to this space for something super fun coming your way!