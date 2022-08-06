New Delhi: Case Toh Banta Hai, a new weekly comedy programme on Amazon Mini TV, will feature well-known Bollywood stars tackling bizarre accusations and debunking absurd claims. The show will host a number of stars such as Varun Dhawan and Anil Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, and Vicky Kaushal, among others.

The show has been jointly produced in with Noise and Campus. The makers after receiving overwhelmingly positive reception to its previously unveiled trailer and therefore had announced the names of new stars coming on the show and it includes names like Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sonakshi Sinha, Ananya Panday and Chunky Panday,



Girish Prabhu, Head of Amazon Advertising while talking about the show said,“Bringing together an incredible line-up of Bollywood talent for a unique show, Case Toh Banta Hai proves to be a trailblazer in every sense. The show had a fantastic opening surpassing all our expectations and we’re absolutely thrilled by the enormous love and appreciation received from our viewers,”.

Adding to it, Deepak Dhar, Founder and CEO, Bainjai Asia said, “We at Banijay Asia love comedy but with Case Toh Banta Hai, we are approaching the genre in a different way. It brings smiles to faces and has entertainment from our favourite celebrities. The reception to the opening episodes of the series has been great. As we’re joined by some more fantastic Bollywood celebrities as guests on the show, we’re hopeful that we succeed in our motive, and viewers continue to accept our innovative concept with open arms as they have.”

Case Toh Banta Hai, created by Banijay Asia, is the ideal fusion of sketches, chat programmes, and spontaneous comedy. The viewers can watch brand-new episodes for free on Amazon MiniTV, which is available on the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.