New Delhi: Prime Video has revealed that the Indian Original spy series 'Citadel: Honey Bunny', born from the world of Citadel, is the most watched series on Prime Video worldwide in its launch weekend.

Directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha in pivotal roles, has drawn in huge global audiences, streamed in 200 countries worldwide.

The series was in the Top 10 in almost 150 countries, including US, UK, France, Italy, Australia, Canada, Brazil, and UAE, proving the trend that consumers are continuing to enjoy non-English language content.

Have A Look At The Post:

It was also Number 1 in the Prime Video charts in India and in over 30 countries worldwide on launch day.

Talking about this hug success Raj & DK said, “It has been a very enriching experience on a challenging project that gave us the unique opportunity to collaborate with some of the biggest names in global entertainment and build on a larger connected world of spies which goes beyond the conventional storytelling formats,”

“We have enjoyed weaving in easter eggs and nostalgic throwbacks to 90s’ cinema into the world of Honey Bunny. And we are thrilled at the amazing response both from our home turf and from around the world!” they further added.

Produced by D2R Films and Amazon MGM Studios, 'Citadel: Honey Bunny's ensemble cast includes Kay Kay Menon, Simran, Saqib Saleem, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar.

'Citadel: Honey Bunny' is now streaming exclusively on Prime Video in India and over 200 countries and territories worldwide.