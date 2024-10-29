Citadel: Honey Bunny New Trailer: Varun Dhawan-Samantha Pack A Punch In This Adrenaline-Fueled Explosive Drama - Watch

Mumbai: Streaming giant Prime Video, today presented the heart-pounding second trailer for the much-awaited Original series, Citadel: Honey Bunny. Born from the world of Citadel, the Indian series is directed by Raj & DK (Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK) and written by Sita R. Menon, along with Raj & DK. The series is produced by D2R Films, Amazon MGM Studios, and executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO. Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes from AGBO, alongside David Weil (Hunters), executive produce Citadel: Honey Bunny and all series within the world of Citadel.

Citadel: Honey Bunny Trailer

Midnight Radio is also an executive producer. The series features the immensely talented Varun Dhawan and Samantha in the lead and the ever-so-versatile Kay Kay Menon, along with an exciting ensemble cast that includes Saqib Saleem, Simran, Sikandar Kher, Soham Majumdar, Shivankit Parihar, and Kashvi Majmundar. Citadel: Honey Bunny is set to premiere exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide on November 7.

The first trailer of the series that launched earlier this month received a spectacular response from audiences all over the world, leaving them at the edge of their seats. Anxiously waiting for the launch of Citadel: Honey Bunny on Prime Video, the fans of Varun Dhawan, Samantha, and Raj & DK were thrilled as the service dropped a new trailer of the series. Delving a little further into the exciting story of stuntman Bunny (Varun Dhawan), who recruits struggling actress Honey (Samantha) for a side gig as they are hurled into a high-stakes world of action, espionage, and betrayal. Packed with even more adrenaline-fueled action and explosive drama, the new trailer follows the estranged elite spies as they reunite years later to protect their young daughter, Nadia, when their dangerous past catches up with them.

About the World of Citadel

The first season of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, premiered to global success in 2023, becoming Prime Video’s second most-watched new original series outside the U.S. and fourth most-watched worldwide, after 24 days. Executive produced by the Russo Brothers' AGBO, Citadel and its subsequent action-espionage Original Series traverse the globe, evolving the story of spy agency Citadel and its powerful enemy syndicate, Manticore. Each series born from the world of Citadel stars top local talent and is created, produced, and filmed in region—bringing about stylistically unique shows with strong cultural identities rooted in their respective country of origin. The Italian Original, Citadel: Diana, is the second series to debut from the world of Citadel and is followed by India’s series, Citadel: Honey Bunny, starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha, launching on November 7, 2024. Season Two of Citadel, starring Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas alongside Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville, is in production, with Joe Russo serving as director.

Citadel: Honey Bunny premieres on November 7 exclusively on Prime Video in India and across more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.