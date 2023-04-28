Citadel Twitter Review: Priyanka Chopra's Global Spy Series Gets A Thumbs Up

New Delhi: Priyanka Chopra's global spy series Citadel is here and the audience can't wait to watch it. In fact, within hours of the Amazon Original series premiering on Prime Video, eager fans have been raving about the edge-of-the-seat thriller. The audience has given it a thumbs up worldwide, especially Indian fans who had been rooting for our very own Desi Girl Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead of a blockbuster global series.

CITADEL REVIEW BY FANS

From the sizzling chemistry between the spy duo to fantastic visuals and mind-blowing action, fans and critics are hooked on the first two episodes and can’t wait for more episodes to drop every week. Here’s a look at what they’re saying:

Watching #Citadel n Im bowled over by @priyankachopra. Amazing how our desi girl adapts to a new world, content and culture. Watch #Citadel for the scale/the gloss/the thrills. #RechardMadden is a treat n @priyankachopra is glorious.@amazonprime pic.twitter.com/mimBgozlHv April 27, 2023

POV- you are watching #Citadel premiere. This show has all of it-style, action, drama, intensity & so much oomph. @priyankachopra for you to do something like this, it makes us so so proud & happy. The world is just beginning to realise the force you are. A QUEEN #amazonprime pic.twitter.com/kQpm5kcD5W — vi (@VersoVibh__) April 28, 2023

Woah that's truly magic only #RussoBrothers can bring onto the screens! Just watched #Citadel on @primevideoin and must say it's a gift for spy thriller fans! What action, what a gripping story! Impressed! Watch #CitadelOnPrime now! pic.twitter.com/3SWOBGMntb — supriya sogle (@superisious) April 28, 2023

The first season of the ground-breaking global series consists of six-episodes with two episodes premiering today, April 28 on Prime Video, and one episode rolling out weekly through May 26. The landmark, high-stakes drama is executive produced by the Russo Brothers’ AGBO with David Weil serving as the showrunner, and stars Richard Madden and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, with Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville. Citadel is available in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide across multiple languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.

CITADEL STORYLINE

Eight years ago, Citadel fell. The independent global spy agency—tasked to uphold the safety and security of all people—was destroyed by operatives of Manticore, a powerful syndicate manipulating the world from the shadows. With Citadel’s fall, elite agents Mason Kane (Richard Madden) and Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) had their memories wiped as they narrowly escaped with their lives. They’ve remained hidden ever since, building new lives under new identities, unaware of their pasts. Until one night, when Mason is tracked down by his former Citadel colleague, Bernard Orlick (Stanley Tucci), who desperately needs his help to prevent Manticore from establishing a new world order. Mason seeks out his former partner, Nadia, and the two spies embark on a mission that takes them around the world in an effort to stop Manticore, all while contending with a relationship built on secrets, lies, and a dangerous-yet-undying love.

CITADEL CAST

Richard Madden stars as Mason Kane, alongside Priyanka Chopra Jonas as Nadia Sinh, Stanley Tucci as Bernard Orlick, Lesley Manville as Dahlia Archer, Osy Ikhile as Carter Spence, Ashleigh Cummings as Abby Conroy, Roland Møller as Anders Silje and Davik Silje, Caoilinn Springall as Hendrix Conroy, and more.

From Amazon Studios and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO, Citadel is executive produced by Anthony Russo, Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot, and Scott Nemes for AGBO, with David Weil serving as showrunner and executive producer. Josh Applebaum, André Nemec, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg serve as executive producers for Midnight Radio. Newton Thomas Sigel and Patrick Moran also serve as executive producers.