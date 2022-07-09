Comicstaan Season 3: Fans are obsessed with the trailer, check out reactions!

NewsWeb Series
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Jul 09, 2022, 05:50 PM IST
  • Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 3 is gearing for its release on July 15 and netizens have gone completely fanatical about it.
  • Recently, the trailer of the highly anticipated Comicstaan Season 3 was dropped and it barely took any time for it to be the hottest topic of discussion on the internet.

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video's Comicstaan Season 3 is gearing for its release on July 15 and netizens have gone completely fanatical about it. Recently, the trailer of the highly anticipated Comicstaan Season 3 was dropped and it barely took any time for it to be the hottest topic of discussion on the internet.

This season of Comicstaan has veterans and a bunch of newbies joining the funniest gang in the town. The comedians include Anu Menon, Rohan Joshi, Prashashti Singh, Abish Mathew, Sumukhi Suresh, Kenny Sabastian, Sapan Verma, Zakir Khan, and Neeti Palta. 

Talking about how excited fans are about the Comicstaan season 3, they said :

 

 

 

Watch Comicstaan season 3 on Amazon Prime Video from July 15th.

 

