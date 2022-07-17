NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

Comicstaan season 3: Judge Neeti Palta heaps praises over talented contestants

Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, all episodes of 'Comicstaan Season 3' are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2022, 04:02 PM IST

New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video’s highly anticipated comedy show Comicstaan is dropping its season 3 today. The latest season of the Amazon Original boasts of a brand-new format, a new host, and funny mentors alongside veterans of the show. However, the true highlight of the show are the diverse contestants who bring their unique punchlines under one roof of comedy. Praising the great talents this season, comedian-judge Neeti Palta candidly revealed that she got to learn as much from the contestants, as they did from her.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

"When I listen to the contestants and their performances, I forget for a moment that I'm there to judge! I just sit and listen to them, and learn so much. I really look forward to them performing," she said. Commenting on the diversity in the current batch, she added, "The contestants have come from all parts of the country. They bring in different flavours and a unique tadka to the show with their content, delivery and mannerisms. It's amazing."

The show deals with various genres of comedy such as sketch, anecdotal, improv etc. over the span of eight episodes. Zakir Khan, Kenny Sebastian, and Sumukhi Suresh will be joining Neeti Palta in the judges’ panel for season 3, while Rohan Joshi, Rahul Subramanian, Aadar Malik, Anu Menon, Kanan Gill, Prashasti Singh, and Sapan Verma will be seen as mentors. Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, all episodes are exclusively available on Amazon Prime Video.

