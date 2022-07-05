New Delhi: Amazon Prime Video today dropped the teaser of the third season of its popular, rib-tickling comedy talent hunt show ‘Comicstaan Season 3’. The teaser video promo of the show introduces the audiences to the judges, mentors, and the hosts breaking into the fits of laughter. All set to exhilarate and delight the audiences, the show promises to be an unmissable laugh riot! The trailer of the comedy show will release on 7th July.



Hosted by Abish Mathew and Kusha Kapila, `Comicstaan Season 3` will be judged by popular comedians Zakir Khan, Sumukhi Suresh, Neeti Palta and Kenny Sebastian.The upcoming season will feature eight contestants who will be mentored by Rahul Subramanian, Sapan Verma, Rohan Joshi, Prashasti Singh, Kannan Gill, Aadar Malik and Anu Menon. ‘Comicstaan Season 3’ is produced by Only Much Louder (OML).

We hate to be the reason for your hurting tummy, teary eyes and aching jaws but Comicstaan is coming on 15th July!

Talking about the upcoming season of Comicstaan, Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video India said, "The first two seasons of Comicstaan received tremendous adulation and love from the audiences. The show became a launch-pad for not just the winners but a host of fresh and emerging voices in comedy in India. In fact, it made stand-up comedy aspirational! We are excited to bring back this much-loved franchise, in a new, re-imagined avatar, to our audiences. The new season promises to take audiences on a hilarious ride as we find and nurture the next generation of stand-up comedians".

Rachita Arya, Senior Vice President, OTT content, Only Much Louder (OML) shared, "The overwhelming response for Seasons 1 and 2 motivated us to go a mile further with the upcoming season of Comicstaan. In Season 3, we are bringing an exciting brigade of new stand-up comedians, two hosts, along with four judges and seven mentors, who will guide the contestants on different styles of comedy in each episode. We are confident that just like the previous seasons, audiences across the globe will laugh their hearts out on this occasion too. Looking forward to the global premiere on July 15”.