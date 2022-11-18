topStoriesenglish
NewsWeb Series
WEB SERIES ON CRICKET

CONFIRMED! India's win in 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup to be made in a web series

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the documentary web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 18, 2022, 04:20 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Fans of cricket can re-live their memories of the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup of 2007, as a web series based on it will release soon.
  • Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the documentary web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event.

Trending Photos

CONFIRMED! India's win in 2007 T20 Cricket World Cup to be made in a web series

New Delhi: Fans of cricket can re-live their memories of the inaugural T20 Cricket World Cup of 2007, as a web series based on it will release soon.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to his Instagram to announce the documentary web series, which would document the events which led to the ultimate victory of the MS Dhoni-led team India at the popular cricketing event.

The untitled project would be multi-lingual, with 15 Indian cricketers planned to be a part of it. It would be helmed by UK-based producers `One One Six Network`, headed by Gaurav Bahirvani. The team would consist of director Anand Kumar and writer Saurabh M Pandey.

Kumar is well-known for his work in the film `Delhii Heights,` while Pandey`s repertoire includes films like `The Kashmir Files` and `The Tashkent Files`.

Adarsh, also known for reviewing films, shared the post with a picture of the jubilant Indian cricket team at the winning moment of the erstwhile T20 world cup.

Dressed in their iconic blue jersey, the snap featured several iconic cricket players like Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh and Mahendra Singh Dhoni among others, being showered by confetti while having bright smiles on each of their faces.

The post drew numerous comments from fans with red heart emojis being shared in support of the project.

As per Adarsh, the documentary web series would have an A-list actor associated with it. He further revealed that `Over two-thirds of the shoot is complete`.

Though not much has been revealed about its release yet, it is planned to roll out for the audience by 2023.

Live Tv

Web series on cricketT20 Cricket World Cup2007 T20 Cricket World CupIndia wins T20 Cricket World Cup 2007T20 Cricket World Cup web series

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Prank' with Rahul on the stage of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'!
DNA Video
DNA: Forceful sterilization of women in Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray passed away in 2012
DNA Video
DNA: 'Battle' of life for salt farmers
DNA Video
DNA: 'Market research' of fake cancer drugs
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Lance Naik Manju's historic jump from 10,000 feet
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Stop News; November 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Controversy erupts in Qatar ahead of FIFA World Cup 2022
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi changes the world order!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground Report of 'Ground Water' of Landfill Sites