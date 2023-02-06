Couple Goals Season 4 Trailer: Aakash Gupta-Mugdha Agarwal's Web Series Will Take you on a Romantic Ride- Watch

Mumbai: Amazon Mini TV is back with the latest season of their most loved and anticipated romantic drama, ‘Couple Goals: Love & Dreams’. The video streaming app is giving the viewers a dreamy delight this Valentine’s as the adorable couple Ayush and Jenny are back to continue their journey through life and love.

Amazon miniTV today unveiled the Trailer of Couple Goals: Love & Dreams, a series capturing different shades of love, with entertainment and comedy around every corner. Starring Aakash Gupta and Mugdha Agarwal in the lead, the show will premiere exclusively on Amazon miniTV on February 7th.

The trailer gives a sneak-peek into the lives of the couple Ayush (played by Aakash Gupta), a carefree and cheerful boy from Kanpur and Jenny (Mugdha Agarwal) a troublemaker girl from the city. The two young-adults study in the same college, but belong to different cultures, and therefore, different worlds.

Watch the trailer here

The latest season of Couple Goals captures the ups and downs of their relationship and follows their journey through college. The show starts on the note of a college competition where the protagonist Ayush unintentionally hampers his girlfriend Jenny's performance, resulting in her hitting an obstacle in the pursuit of her dreams.

The story takes a dramatic turn when Jenny gets the offer of a lifetime and decides to part ways with Ayush to ensure that she has a clearer path to achieve everything that she dreams of. Everything falls into place as the couple gets through this together, establishing the true essence of love for the audience.

The trailer of ‘Couple Goals’ looks promising and we’re sure that the viewers will fall in love with this cute and adorable couple. The series will be available for free only on Amazon miniTV within the Amazon shopping app and Fire TV.