Craving For Sanjay Leela Bhansali Art? Heeramandi Could Be The Biggest Show On OTT - Deets Inside

New Delhi: After a long wait, Sanjay Leela Bhansali has unveiled the first glimpse of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The first glimpse introduces us to the larger-than-life and mesmerizing world crafted by the filmmaker. The filmmaker has coupled up the ensemble star cast with a beautiful canvas in his signature style that makes his debut on the digital platform a spectacle.

While such a big canvas and magnum opus show is arriving for the first time on the Indian digital platform, the show from Sanjay Leela Bhansali is sure to bring a revolution in the world of OTT. Before Bhansali, no other Indian director had come forward and made an Indian show on such a large scale. Without compromising on any aspect, the ace filmmaker has taken his all cinematic liberty and has pulled off a show that will give birth to a new era and this could have been come to life by Sanjay Leela Bhansali himself.

With the show 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', the filmmaker aims to change the face of the OTT platform as for the first time not only the domestic audiences but also the overseas audiences will get to see the beauty of Indian Storytelling and that too from the lens of the man who holds a strong grip in the Indian rooted tales.

It is a series that is sure to redefine the world of web series for Indian and global audiences. Sanjay Leela Bhansali is creating the global phenomenon with Netflix taking the show globally. The first ever big-scale show Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar will not only create a boom on the global platform but will also give rise to a new dawn that shall be followed by the other filmmakers too.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar also features Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Sheikh. The show is all set to release this year on Netflix worldwide.