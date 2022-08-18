NewsWeb Series
ENTERTAINMENT

‘Criminal Justice 3’- Lawyer Pankaj Tripathi to solve murder-mystery of popular child star

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is directed by  Rohan Sippy and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 18, 2022, 03:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

‘Criminal Justice 3’- Lawyer Pankaj Tripathi to solve murder-mystery of popular child star

New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar Specials ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ starring actor Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, is coming back with a new season. Madhav is back with his toughest case: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.




As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, Pankaj Tripathi shares how he has always found a similarity between him and his beloved character, Madhav Mishra.

“Madhav Mishra is an aam admi so there is a high reliability to his character. His behaviour, mannerisms, sense of timing and body language all make him easy to understand and relate. He is just a regular man whom you might find in a Mumbai local. This is why viewers connect with him so much,” said the actor.

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is directed by  Rohan Sippy and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios. 

Live Tv

EntertainmentCriminal Justice: Adhura SachCriminal Justice 3Pankaj Tripathidisney plus hotstar

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?
DNA Video
DNA: Centre vs Delhi government on Rohingya issue
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Kartik Kumar becomes 'Un-Law Minister' of Bihar
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 17, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: How Swastika got linked to Hitler?
DNA Video
DNA: Europe faces worst drought in 500 years
DNA Video
DNA: Why is 'Tipu Sultan' army jealous of Veer Savarkar?