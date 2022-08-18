New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar Specials ‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ starring actor Pankaj Tripathi as Madhav Mishra, is coming back with a new season. Madhav is back with his toughest case: the death of a popular child star Zara Ahuja, and the prime suspect of her murder - her own brother, Mukul Ahuja.

With wit and humour by his side, the uncanny lawyer Madhav Mishra, reprised by Pankaj Tripathi returns for the third installment of Criminal Justice along with Shweta Basu Prasad, Swastika Mukherjee, Purab Kohli, Aditya Gupta, Deshna Dugad and Gaurav Gera.







As the series gears up for its release on Disney+ Hotstar on 26 August, Pankaj Tripathi shares how he has always found a similarity between him and his beloved character, Madhav Mishra.

“Madhav Mishra is an aam admi so there is a high reliability to his character. His behaviour, mannerisms, sense of timing and body language all make him easy to understand and relate. He is just a regular man whom you might find in a Mumbai local. This is why viewers connect with him so much,” said the actor.

‘Criminal Justice: Adhura Sach’ is directed by Rohan Sippy and is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios.