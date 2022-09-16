Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya: Five reasons why one should not miss this supernatural thriller!

New Delhi: Dahan-Raakan ka Rahasya is a supernatural thriller and a story of conflict currently available on Disney Plus Hotstar.

In the Hotstar Specials, which introduce a sinister narrative of myths and superstition to the rural town of Shilaspura, actor Tisca Chopra plays an IAS officer. The locals worry that a long-standing curse will be fulfilled when a mining project endangers the land's holiness, which may theoretically result in the eradication of humanity from the planet. The nine-episode series, which premiered on September 16th, combines drama, action, and thriller in an unprecedented way.

Here’s a look at five reasons why one should not miss the series on Disney Plus Hotstar:

Disney Plus Hotstar’s first supernatural thriller Dahan

Shilaspura is the setting for the first supernatural thriller on Hotstar, where superstitions and myths are prevalent. With murders, riddles, and paranormal activity at every turn, this drama grabs viewers with intrigue and excitement. The programme explores society's values and challenges its characters to confront their worst fears.

A war between the modern world and the traditional

A battle will undoubtedly break out between the modern world's superstitions and myths and the promise of advancement and growth when it knocks on Shilaspura's door. Through his skillful storytelling, filmmaker Vikrant Pawar expertly captures the intricacies.

A woman’s journey to uncover the truth

The show stars Tisca Chopra, an incredibly gifted actor, as a fearless IAS officer who is on a quest to discover Shilaspura's dark secrets in order to allow its residents to be ultimately touched by the modern world. Avani fights against all odds to present a mysterious character to viewers, while having a tense relationship with her son and being the target of corruption accusations. In this series, Tisca Chopra gives one of her most remarkable performances.



The story of a cursed village’s survival

One doesn't often come across an old, cursed settlement known as "The Land of The Dead," where people live in constant terror of death. Myths state that any damage to the famed Ghatotkach village temple in Shilaspura will cause chaos on earth and the extinction of the human race.

A cast that dazzles

A cast of actors with exceptional talent, including well-known and seasoned performers like Tisca Chopra, Rajesh Tailang, Mukesh Tiwari, and Saurabh Shukla, as well as up-and-coming performers like Ankur Nayyar, Rohan Joshi, and Lehar Khan, supports Dahan.