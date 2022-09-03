New Delhi: Relationships in the modern era are more mature than ever. People are becoming more conscious of and outspoken about what they are searching for in a companion as we navigate modern dating practises in 2022. Some of the most sought-after celebrities in India will participate in the famous Bumble video series 'Dating These Nights,' which debuted on September 2, 2022, by having frank, thought-provoking dialogues about navigating contemporary relationships.

Famous filmmaker and screenwriter Zoya Akhtar and actor Jim Sarbh will be seen discussing what healthy masculinity looks like and sharing their own dating experiences in the first episode.

'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara' filmmaker Zoya Akhtar while speaking about how she creates male characters for the big screen said, “I think of the men I like and the men I’d want more of in the world. Pop culture has a lasting effect, It is also a mirror we hold up to society. So when I create a character, I try to create one that enables a positive reaction, that probably becomes a role model that men often lack and one that normalises things like men opening up to other men, calling out toxic behaviours, or just being sensitive.”

Actor Jim Sarbh while speaking on he topic of modern masculinity said, "Maybe modern masculinity is more about being a complete person or being a self-actualised person, than about being any particular kind of man." He added, “I consider myself fluid when it comes to these concepts as I don’t hold myself to ‘what should be,’ in terms of gender ideas. Masculinity is entirely subjective but I believe we should consider each human being for what they are as opposed to caging them in societal norms. Hailing from an industry that easily typecasts, I am thrilled to be engaged in conversations that go beyond the shackles of traditional notions. More so with Bumble, as this turns out to be my second rendezvous with them, and I applaud the kind of work they do.”

Zoya Akhtar and Jim Sarbh, who are thrilled to collaborate with Bumble in India, emphasised the need to have these discussions openly more frequently and return to the chalkboard while defying norms and shattering barriers.